Ida Davis
1917 - 2020
October 23, 1917 - August 9, 2020
Bradenton, Florida -
Ida F. Davis (nee Hoffman) age 102 of Bradenton, FL, a former resident of Cleveland, OH and Detroit, MI passed away August 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Charles (deceased). Dear sister of Ruth (Steve) Fekete (both deceased), Helen (Robert) Truelsch (both deceased) and Dorothy (deceased) (Edward) Wayda. Dear aunt of 11. She worked at Sherwin-Williams and affiliates for many years. She will be remembered by many for her kindness, good will and strong Christian faith. A Celebration of Life event will be announced at a later date.


Published in Bradenton Herald from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sound Choice Cremation & Burials
4609 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34233
941-312-6371
Memories & Condolences
August 12, 2020
I loved My friends “Aunt Ida”... She will be missed greatly..
Susie Rea
Friend
