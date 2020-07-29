1/
Imelda (Eno) (Stroud) (Garvin)
1923 - 2020
Imelda (Eno) (Stroud) (Garvin)
July 23, 2020
Palmetto, Florida - Imelda was born in Waltham, MA and resided most of her working life in Dracut, MA until moving permanently to Palmetto, FL in the 90's. She passed away only 4 days before her 97 birthday after having spent months under Hospice care.
She is survived by a daughter, Michelle Eno Lambros of MA and a sister, Marguerite Carter of ME. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, many beloved nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews in addition to loving friends. She is predeceased by her husbands'; Joseph Bert Eno and James Garvin. She is also predeceased by her three sons; Edward Eno, David Eno and Mathew Eno, her parents, Edna and Zeno Bourgeois, a brother, Wilfred Bourgeois and sister, Rene Hurley.
She retired as a project manager after working for Verizon for many years. She was very active in her parish, Holy Cross Church, volunteering on many committees while her most recent involvement included the Bereavement Committee. She was active in the recently disbanded Palmetto Woman's Club. She was also a volunteer for Tidewell Hospice for over 25 years.
There will be a Mass at the Holy Cross Catholic Church on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1:30PM.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Funeral Mass
01:30 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.1Cor1:3,4
