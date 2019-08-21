Inez C. Miller 94, of Sarasota, FL, passed away July 24, 2019. She has lived in the Bradenton area since 1980 moving from Waukegan, IL. She was an usher at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall for 30 years. During WWII, she worked for TRW, Inc. making electronic components and after raising her children she worked in banking. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert. She is survived by her son, Rod Miller; daughters, Janine (Richard) Perry and Terri (Mike) Mayer. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes, 5624 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34207 is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences to brownandsons funeral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 21, 2019