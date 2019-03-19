Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Inez Dix Oran. View Sign

Inez Dix Oran passed away on March 13, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born on October 1, 1926 to Robert & Mae E. Dix in Bradenton FL. Inez grew up on the Manatee River at Rocky Bluff enjoying a childhood of fishing, gardening, learning to be a homemaker, honing her artistic skills, and reading a good book. She attended Ellenton School along with her brothers. The family would live periodically in Georgia, as her father followed work opportunities during the depression years, always returning to Manatee County. To support her own family, Inez worked in the Palmetto High cafeteria and later for the City of Palmetto where she made many life-long friends. She was a member of Palmetto First Baptist Church volunteering in the children's nursery for many years. Inez also volunteered at the Manatee River Fair in the arts and crafts dept. Inez is predeceased by brothers Edgar and Wade Dix, sons Larry "Bo", Robert "Buddy", Joey, and granddaughter Andrea Pastor. Inez is survived by children, Clyde (Trouchen) of Ellenton, and Rachel Keener (Charlie) of Palmetto; her grandchildren, Teri, Mary Ann, Todd, Stacy, Jennifer, Joseph, Erika, Betsy, and Emilee; many great-grandchildren, brother Ramon (Lavonda), special niece Barbara, and dear NC friend Shelba. Donations may be made in her name to Tidewell Hospice. The service was private at her request. She is at peace. Groover Funeral Home.

