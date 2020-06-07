Irene Joyce Swain
Irene Joyce Swain Irene Joyce Swain passed away June 1st, 2020. Irene was born October 25th, 1927 in London, England. She retired from GTE Telephone Company after 33 years of dedicated service. Irene was a member of the Bradenton Christian Reform Church and, after retirement, was very involved in volunteer work. Irene was a beloved mother, grammy and nana. She had two daughters; Kay Peachey (husband, Nathan) and Pauline Laney, and one son, Thomas Swain. She had eight grandchildren; Ron Chapman, Charles Laney, Lee Laney, Larkin Laney, Susan Laney, Taryn Morrey, Debbie Ritenour and Chris Swain, ten great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Prior to her death, Irene resided at Cypress Creek Assisted Living where she was very active and loved by all. She was full of life and spirit and will be greatly missed.

Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
