Irene Marie Tessmer Irene Marie Tessmer, 68, Bradenton, FL died April 26, 2020 of Covid 19. Born October 2, 1951 to Alfred and Margaret Tessmer, she is survived by three brothers; Alfred (Monica) Tessmer of Sugar Grove, IL, Clifford (Phyliss) Tessmer of Apachi Junction, AZ and Frederick (LaDonna) Tessmer of Ft. Myers, FL, four sisters; Elaine (Leo) Nirva of Ishpeming, MI, Carol Kauppila of Palmetto, FL, Charlotte (Tony) Zigrossi of Chicago, IL and Christine (Michael) Sullivan of Palmetto, FL. Irene was the beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Donald, wife, Linda Tessmer, brother-in-law, James Kauppila, niece, Kathy (Nirva) Lorden, nephew, Richard Tessmer, and great-nephew, Russel Fratto. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store