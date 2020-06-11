Irvin Wilson Amlong Irvin Wilson Amlong, 96, of Glenwood, AL went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 4, 2020 after a long fight with old age. He was the firstborn of Clyde & Clois Amlong of Bethany, FL. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cleo Parrish Amlong and son, Allen Wayne Amlong. He is survived by daughters; Lenna Kay (Paul) Gilmore, Beth Anne (Steve) Gilmore and Sheila Dee (Todd) Futhey. Also he leaves behind six grandchildren, seven great-grand- child- ren and his remaining siblings; Ann Crawford of Oneco, FL and Ben Amlong of Jack, AL. Irvin began working as a plumbing contractor upon returning from service in WWII and was a lifelong cowboy /cattleman. Upon retirement, he and his wife moved to AL where he continued raising cattle and working on his property. He also served as a deacon at Gillette Baptist Church in Palmetto, FL and Newbia Baptist Church in Elba, AL. He was known to family and close friends as a great story teller, especially hunting stories. He was a hard working and Godly man who will be deeply missed. A Memorial Service will be held at Bethany Baptist Church on June 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. A dessert fellowship to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Bethany Baptist Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 523, Parrish, FL. 34219.



