Irvin Wilson Amlong
Irvin Wilson Amlong Irvin Wilson Amlong, 96, of Glenwood, AL went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 4, 2020 after a long fight with old age. He was the firstborn of Clyde & Clois Amlong of Bethany, FL. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cleo Parrish Amlong and son, Allen Wayne Amlong. He is survived by daughters; Lenna Kay (Paul) Gilmore, Beth Anne (Steve) Gilmore and Sheila Dee (Todd) Futhey. Also he leaves behind six grandchildren, seven great-grand- child- ren and his remaining siblings; Ann Crawford of Oneco, FL and Ben Amlong of Jack, AL. Irvin began working as a plumbing contractor upon returning from service in WWII and was a lifelong cowboy /cattleman. Upon retirement, he and his wife moved to AL where he continued raising cattle and working on his property. He also served as a deacon at Gillette Baptist Church in Palmetto, FL and Newbia Baptist Church in Elba, AL. He was known to family and close friends as a great story teller, especially hunting stories. He was a hard working and Godly man who will be deeply missed. A Memorial Service will be held at Bethany Baptist Church on June 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. A dessert fellowship to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Bethany Baptist Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 523, Parrish, FL. 34219.

Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Bethany Baptist Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 11, 2020
Irving was one of my second cousins. As a child we often visited the family in Bethany and Sunday Church was very special. Aunt Clois and Uncle Clyde were Special.
Elaine Snyder Haines
Family
June 11, 2020
Our condolences to your family. It's always hard to say goodbye to a loved one. May you be comforted by memories and the Lord's peace.
Ken and Carol Abrahamson
June 11, 2020
Will miss his Florida visits, always enjoyed talking and laughing with him. Prayers for peace for his family, he will be truly missed.
Joy smith
Friend
June 10, 2020
Praising God for Mr. Amlongs life. It was a pleasure being part of his journey.
Love and prayers to all the family.
Trina Baxter Hancock
Friend
