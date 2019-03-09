Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irving Israel Ostrov. View Sign

Irving Israel Ostrov Irving Israel Ostrov, on March 4, 2019. Born on July 21, 1926 to Jacob Ostrov and Annie (Balsham) Ostrov, in Boston, Massachusetts, he was called to heaven after 92 years on this earth. Loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, animal lover and friend. Irving lived between Randolph, MA, Palm Desert, CA, Cape Cod, MA Longboat Key, FL and Angels Camp, CA. He belonged to the AZA Benjamin Cardoza group and played basketball at the Peabody House in the West End of Boston. He loved the many friends he made through his travels throughout the US and with his association with the Lighting Industry in the Boston area with the Wolfers Lighting Co. Immediate family left behind is his son, Bradley J. Ostrov and daughter-in-law, Louise K. Ostrov, of Angels Camp, CA; grandson, Ian A. Ostrov of Nipomo, CA; and great-grandson, Aiden A. Ostrov of Arroyo Grande, CA. He also leaves his grand-daughters, Stacey Corbett of Easton, MA and Heather (Corbett) Thistle of Brockton, MA. His nephews, Jerome Ostrov of North Bethesda, MD, Dr. Arthur Ostrov of Saratoga Springs, NY and Richard Ostrov of Milton, NY also survive him. Deceased family, Barbara J. (Ross) Ostrov, loving wife of 56 wonderful years, beautiful daughter, Wendi J. (Ostrov) Corbett, and brothers, Lester, Norman and Harold Ostrov. Services were held at the Wilson Chapel, Newton, MA on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Interment at Montefiore Cemetery, Everett, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West End House, 105 Allston St., Allston, MA 02134. Arrangement under the direction of Brezniak Rodman Funeral Directors

www.brezniakrodman.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 9, 2019

