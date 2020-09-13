1/
September 7, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Ivy L. Hoyt, of Bradenton, FL passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the age of 94. Ivy was born in Gosport, England and moved to the United States in 1946 to start a family with her husband, Richard M. Hoyt, who she was married to for 59 years before his death in 2004.
Ivy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marie and Edgar Bibeault, son, Barry Hoyt and grandson, Scot Bibeault, all of Bradenton, FL; granddaughter, Kristin Holak and great-granddaughters; Ashlyn and Kelsey, all of Barrington, NH; great-grandson, Nathaniel, of Middleton, MA and niece, Maureen Duckworth of Gosport, England.
A private ceremony at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA will take place at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, 26th Street Chapel, 5624 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34207 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com



Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
