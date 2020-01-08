Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. Donald Howison. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

J. Donald Howison J. Donald Howison, 98, Bradenton, FL passed away January 4, 2020. Born in New Albany, IN he moved to Bradenton, FL in 1986 from Naperville, IL after retiring from International Harvester and he attended Emmanuel United Methodist Church. A Veteran of the US Navy, he was a survivor of the USS Indianapolis sinking in 1945 and he was a member of the American Legion. He is preceded in death by his wives, Joyce and Audrey Howison; his daughter, Beth Howison; his parents, John A. and Edna (Dick) Howison and his sisters. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Howison; granddaughters, Jennifer Scott and Kristen Curtis and grandson, Patrick Marchman. Services are pending arrangement at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge. Memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel United Methodist Church. Condolences www.brownandsons

