J. Donald Howison J. Donald Howison, 98, Bradenton, FL passed away January 4, 2020. Born in New Albany, IN he moved to Bradenton, FL in 1986 from Naperville , IL after retiring from International Harvester and he attended Emmanuel United Methodist Church. A Veteran of the US Navy, he was a survivor of the USS Indianapolis sinking in 1945 and he was a member of the American Legion. He is preceded in death by his wives, Joyce and Audrey Howison; his daughter, Beth Howison; his parents, John A. and Edna (Dick) Howison and his sisters. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Howison; granddaughters, Jennifer Scott and Kristen Curtis and grandson, Patrick Marchman. Services are pending arrangement at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge. Memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel United Methodist Church. Condolences www.brownandsons funeral.com