J.E. Beckham J.E. Beckham, 69, passed away peacefully at his home in Thomasville, GA on July 30, 2019. He was born 9/30/1949 in Dublin, GA to Estell and Lillie Beckham. J. Was employed with G.T.E. for 25 years. J. E. is survived by his son Jonathan Beckham, brothers, Doug Beckham (Pam) and Terry Beckham, sister, Shelby Bentley (Floyd). He was preceded in death by his son Randy Beckham, his father Estell Beckham and mother Lillie Beckham. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 5:00. Officiated by Pastor Ronnie McCaskill at Happy Gospel Church, 1915 53rd Ave E. Bradenton, FL 34203. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local charity.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 8, 2019