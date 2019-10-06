J. Ray Alexander J. Ray Alexander, 92, passed away September 6, 2019, at Tidewell Hospice House. He was born in Leon, W.VA, July 7, 1927. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps, as a part of the First Marine Division, where he served in the South Pacific and China during World War II. Upon returning from the service, he worked for General Motors for 32 years. After retiring, he came to Bradenton from Michigan. He belonged to the American Legion, Post 24, in Bradenton for many years. Also, he was a life-long Shriner. He was predeceased by his wife, Zee, of 52 years. He leaves his beloved companion of 14 years, Lee Marshall. Also, he has one son, three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. The Funeral was private. Brown and Sons Funeral Home, in Bradenton, FL was in charge. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the .

