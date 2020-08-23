Jack Franklin ShoafMarch 2, 1934 - August 8, 2020Palmetto, Florida - Jack F. Shoaf passed away suddenly on August 8, 2020. Jack was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved the Lord and his family, particularly Carol, his loving wife of 37 years. He was born in London, Ohio and moved to Manatee County in 1983. He served in the United States Navy and worked as a prison guard for many years in the State of Ohio and worked in Security until he retired. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family and talking to people. Jack never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone he met. He served as an usher and greeter at Emmanuel Baptist Church, and was very active in the Operation Christmas Child Ministry, always willing to do whatever was needed. Jack enjoyed watching baseball and college football, especially his Ohio State Buckeyes.Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Ruth Shoaf and his brother, William Shoaf. He is survived by his wife, Carol Shoaf, children; Tolene Mercer, Kevin Shoaf (Suzanne), and Willis Hefner (Angela), as well as six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, all who he loved dearly. He also leaves behind a multitude of friends and church family.There will be private services for the family and a memorial service for friends to come honor Jack and share special memories of him. Memorial Service date will be on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Jack's memory can direct them to Operation Christmas Child, in care of Emmanuel Baptist Church, 8305 US Hwy 301, Parrish FL 34219