1/
Jack Franklin Shoaf
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Franklin Shoaf
March 2, 1934 - August 8, 2020
Palmetto, Florida - Jack F. Shoaf passed away suddenly on August 8, 2020. Jack was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved the Lord and his family, particularly Carol, his loving wife of 37 years. He was born in London, Ohio and moved to Manatee County in 1983. He served in the United States Navy and worked as a prison guard for many years in the State of Ohio and worked in Security until he retired. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family and talking to people. Jack never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone he met. He served as an usher and greeter at Emmanuel Baptist Church, and was very active in the Operation Christmas Child Ministry, always willing to do whatever was needed. Jack enjoyed watching baseball and college football, especially his Ohio State Buckeyes.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Ruth Shoaf and his brother, William Shoaf. He is survived by his wife, Carol Shoaf, children; Tolene Mercer, Kevin Shoaf (Suzanne), and Willis Hefner (Angela), as well as six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, all who he loved dearly. He also leaves behind a multitude of friends and church family.
There will be private services for the family and a memorial service for friends to come honor Jack and share special memories of him. Memorial Service date will be on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Jack's memory can direct them to Operation Christmas Child, in care of Emmanuel Baptist Church, 8305 US Hwy 301, Parrish FL 34219



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
August 22, 2020
Hi Grandpa this is your newest great grandson Christopher Kevin Daniel Shoaf ... he’s so handsome Grandpa he reminds me of Daniel at that age we love Grandpa & Carol ❤
Daniel with Christopher his new born son
Grandchild
August 22, 2020
This is Grandpas 5 Grandkids and the little baby & the boy bent beside his other Grandma is Jacks greatGrandkids... he has one more greatgrandson he was just born in August19th Grandpa loved all his grandchildren love you So much ❤
Crystal Furguson
Grandchild
August 21, 2020
Leelyn Furguson & Grandparents
Grandchild
August 21, 2020
Leelyn Furguson ( GreatGrandson )
Grandchild
August 21, 2020
Jack was my Grandpa, but growing up I called him Papaw. I loved him very much, And he loved Carol so much. He will be missed by so many, he never met a stranger because they ended up being friends.

Love you Carol If you need anything please let me know
Love, Crystal & Leelyn Furguson
Crystal Furguson
Grandchild
August 21, 2020
Jack was my Grandpa, he was an excellent Grandpa or what I use to call him papaw. I loved very much. He never met a stranger, he loved talking to everyone. I love you Grandpa and I will miss you so much..

Love,
Crystal & Leelyn Furguson
Crystal Sullivan Furguson
Grandchild
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved