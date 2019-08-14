Jack Judson Mehl Jack Judson Mehl, 92, of Bradenton, Florida passed away peacefully at Hospice on Aug. 8, 2019. Born in Lamar Colorado to John Joseph and Anna May (Simms) Mehl, he served in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Antietam during WWII. He was a microbiologist and head of Research and Development with Becton Dickinson before retiring. He was preceded in death by his sister Iona Hart. He is survived by his wife Barbara of 66 years, by his three children and their spouses, John Kurt (and Virginia) Mehl, Sharon (and James) Kamen, and Sandra (and Glenn) Holt, and by his 3 married grandchildren (Jessica, Jennifer and Steven) and 3 great grandchildren (Sutton, Sloan and Edward). With respect to Jack's wishes, only a small family service will be held. Donations in his memory may be made to Tidewell Hospice.

