Jack Robert Meyer Jack Robert Meyer, age 79, passed away peace- fully, surrounded by his family on November 19, 2019. Jack was born in Elgin, Illinois to Joe and Betty Meyer on January 10, 1940. He was most proud of his service in the Army especially since this led to him meeting the love of his life, while stationed in Seoul, South Korea. Their almost 60 year love story started when he married his wife, Okja (Lee) on April 3, 1960. Soon they started a family having a son, John in Korea and then two daughters, LeAnn and Mary when they all returned to reside in Waukegan, Illinois. Jack spent the next thirty years residing in Zion and Winthrop Harbor, Illinois raising his family and building his career at the telephone company (AT&T, Illinois Bell, Ameritech). Wanting to spend their lives enjoying life and the sun out on the golf course and traveling in their RV, Jack and Okja retired early at the age of 55 and moved to Palmetto, Florida, where they resided until his death. Anyone who knew Jack and Okja would know if they were not home to look on the local golf course where Jack proudly maintained his low handicap (and multiple hole in ones) golfing almost daily. Jack is survived by his loving wife, Okja; son, John Meyer (Joyce Whelchel); daughters, LeAnn Warfel Groman, Mary Olsen (Dean); brother, Joel Meyer (Sherry); sister, Peggy Agate; seven grand- children, Allison Groman, Andrea Groman, April Groman, Steven Groman, Mitch Olsen, Eric Olsen, John Meyer Jr.; three great- grandchildren, Leslie, Titan, Elianna and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Betty Meyer and brother-in-law and best friend, Jeff Agate. We were very fortunate that in July, all of Jack's kids and many of his grandkids were able to visit all together one last time. Jack was very appreciative of the community and all the friends he and Okja have at Piney Point. A Celebration of Life and Burial at Sarasota National Cemetery will be held at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Special thanks to the Tidewell Hospice for the loving care provided, and to Mark and Sara Hoogerhyde for their pastoral support. As Jack Benny said "Give me golf clubs, fresh air and a beautiful partner and you can keep the clubs and the fresh air". Although we all know that he really would like to keep the clubs too! In lieu of flowers, donations to Childs Voice School in Wood Dale, Illinois are appreciated. Condolences to

