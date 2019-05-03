Jacob Penn 1998-2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Jacob Penn announces his passing on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the age of 20. He is loved and will be deeply missed by his loving family. He is survived by his mother, Tracy Brunelle, step-father, Doug Brunelle, brother, Trent Green, sister, Breanna Hanson, girlfriend, Brianna Plyman, son, Isaac Penn, grand-parents, Nancy Coffin, and Roger Betts, great-grandparents, Bob and Joann Norton and many other family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 3, 2019