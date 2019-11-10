Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACQUELINE GAYE (URLING) WELLS Ph.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JACQUELINE GAYE (URLING) WELLS PhD Gaye was born in Pittsburgh, PA on May 17, 1931 to the late Clarence John Urling and Mae Melissa (Gibson) and passed peacefully in Bradenton, Florida on the morning of October 28, 2019 surrounded by those she loved. She was predeceased by her sister, Marion Mae (Robert) Vogelsang and her former husband, Edgar Franklin Wells, PhD. She is survived by her brother, Jack (BJ) of Valencia, PA; sister, Peggy (Herb) Myers of Menlo Park, CA; three children, David (Alice), Jennifer, and Mark (Mischel); one grandchild, Sarah; and one incredible great-grandchild, Isabella. Gaye obtained her BA and PhD from the University of Pittsburgh and served as Associate Professor of Mathematics at Pennsylvania State University, McKeesport Campus, for 25 years. After relocating to Florida in 1992 she taught mathematics at Manatee Community College for 12 years. Gaye was a passionate supporter of women's rights organizations and political campaigns. She was a longtime influential leader and advocate for the National Alliance of the Mentally Ill (NAMI). In lieu of flowers, please make your donations on the NAMI site

