Jacqueline "Jackie" KhanNovember 12, 1936 - October 22, 2020Bradenton, Florida - Jacqueline "Jackie" Khan completed her earthly journey on Thursday, October 22, 2020 and is now in the everlasting arms of Jesus. She was 83. She was born on November 12, 1936 in Lafayette, Indiana to the late Helen Faustich and Gerald Cornelius. Jackie attended Jefferson (Jeff) High School where she was a varsity cheerleader. She was quirky, funny and feisty and brought joy to everyone who knew her. She met her late husband, George Green while they both worked after-school shifts at the iconic Triple XXX drive-in diner near the Purdue campus in West Lafayette.They are survived by their three children; Cyndi (Green) Capps of Florida and her husband, Richard; James Green of Oklahoma and his wife, Paula; and Terry Green of Wisconsin. She will be deeply missed by her three grandchildren; Holly (Franklin) Cole; Elizabeth Capps; Sarah (Capps) Bennett and her husband, Fallon, as well as six great-grandchildren, all of Bradenton, Florida; her brother, Steve Cornelius and his wife, Terry of Indiana. She is predeceased by her brother, Richard Cornelius and by her step-father, Vincent Faustich.A social highlight of Jackie's stay at Surrey Place included special luncheons with her "Lunch Bunch" buddies. Gift card donations would allow the Lunch Bunch to include residents financially unable to attend, as these ladies were always on Jackie's mind. In lieu of flowers, general gift cards or local restaurant cards may be sent in honor of Jackie Khan to Surrey Place, 5525 21st Avenue West, Bradenton, Florida 34209. Jackie's caregivers at Surrey Place held a special place in her heart as well as in ours. A simple thank you to them for the care and friendship they provided would be a sweet blessing as well. Services will be private for the family at a later date. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.