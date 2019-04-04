Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jacqueline "Jackie" Peduzzi Jacqueline "Jackie" Peduzzi, of Bradenton, Fla., died peacefully March 28, 2019 at the age of 79. She was born October 21, 1939, in Yonkers, N.Y., and came to live on Anna Maria Island in 1962. She followed her parents, Peter and Lucille Pirrone to the area, where they owned and operated the Harbor Lights Motel. The motel had 35 efficiency rooms on gulf to bay property, Bradenton Beach. Property was later sold in 1984, and now called the Silver Surf. She and her husband Anthony "Tony" Peduzzi (1989) were married for 37 years. Tony was a self-employed architectural designer for residential island homes. Jackie was a devoted mother and raised four lovely children. She loved all her family and aspired to always bring them together for family celebrations. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Adrien Anderson, and her loving husband, Anthony. She is survived by her daughters; Laura and Lisa and her sons: Peter and Paul all of Bradenton, Florida. She is also survived by six grandchildren and three great-grand-children. Jackie and Tony were both past member of Saint Bernard's and St Peter and Paul Church. Both volunteered spiritual time with Cursillo Movement. Alongside her husband, she worked in their window tinting company, Solar Guardian, for almost 20 years. She was active with social sorority Beta Sigma Phi and served as past president. She also volunteered with Solve House. Jackie's hobbies included dancing, home d‚cor, sewing, art collecting and clay sculpting and pottery making. She was a past member of the Longboat Key Art Center and won many pottery contests with her prize winning ceramic pieces. And she loved pets, especially dogs. A Visitation will be held at 2:00 P.M., with a Service following at 3:00 P.M., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West Bradenton, FL 34209. Donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice or the Bishop Animal Shelter, SPCA. Condolences may be made to:

604 43rd Street West

Bradenton , FL 34209

