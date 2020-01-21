Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James A. Burkholder. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James A. Burkholder James A. Burkholder, formerly of Bradenton, Florida, died suddenly following outpatient surgery on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was 61. His long battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis is now over. Born in Williamsport, PA, he was the son of the late Ruth (Armstrong) Burkholder and late John Burkholder. He was preceded in death by his son, Justin. He is survived by his wife, Martha J. (Huskin) Burkholder, as well as his sisters; Carol LaBorie of Ithaca, NY and Amy Burkholder (Mark) of Lopez, PA, and a brother, John Burkholder of Williamsport, PA. Jim was employed by IMG Academy as a logistics coordinator. Jim loved living in Florida. He loved the warm weather and long days. He was alway interested in cars and technology, and he loved animals. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Peace Presbyterian Church, Bradenton, FL on February 8, 2020 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Peace Presbyterian Church, 12705 State Road 64E, Bradenton, FL 34212.

