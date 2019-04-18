Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James A. "Jimmy" Engelsen. View Sign

James A. Engelsen "Jimmy" June 4, 1957 - March 11, 2019 James A. Engelsen, peacefully in his chair at home on Anna Maria Island. Jimmy was born in Illinois and moved to South Florida, where he spent his growing years until he came to Manatee County. He spent many youthful days water- skiing from Key Royal to the Skyway and back. As an adult, he devoted many hardworking years perfecting custom fiberglass techniques for Scarab and amazing million dollar yachts at Marlow Marine (where he also cared for many cats). Jimmy was an avid fisherman, a lover of good 'ol southern rock, and a true hearted island living man. Preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Christie-Cline, whom he kept in close company, sharing the last decade of their lives together. His cool walk, raspy voice and good times will be greatly missed. A private gathering will be held in his memory.

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close