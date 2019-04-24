Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James A. Reining. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James A. Reining James A. Reining, 76, a former Toledo resident and currently of Bradenton, Fla., passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Jim was born in Toledo, June 12, 1942, to parents Herman and Vivian (Hunt) Reining. He was a 1960 graduate of Olney High School, Northwood, OH. Jim was a skilled Auto Body Technician for most of his life. He was proud to have served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Jim spent the last 31 years of his life in Bradenton, FL, where he enjoyed the sun, beach, classic cars, and oldies music. He is survived by his loving wife of more than 49 years, Diane (Collings) Reining; daughter, Michelle L. (Nathan) Manning; son, Charles J. (Viktoriya Shevchenko) Reining; grandchildren, Benjamin, Rebekah, Caleb, and Annette; and sister, Joyce (Dick) Moore. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Frederick and Janice Reining; and grandson, Phillip Manning. Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Thursday, April 25th, 2019 from 38PM, where Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 26th, 2019 at 1PM. Jim will be laid to rest with Military Honors at Toledo Memorial Park. Those wishing to offer memorials in Jim's memory are asked to consider, in lieu of flowers, the or the Bishop Animal Shelter, 5718 21st Avenue West Bradenton, FL 34209.

