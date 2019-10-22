Rev. James Archambault went home to God on October 21, 2019 at home in Bradenton, FL. Born in Waterbury, CT on December 23, 1938, he is predeceased by his parents, Reynold J. and Margaret (O’Connor) Archambault and his brother, Reynold. He leaves his sister-in-law, Caroline Archambault, and nephews, Daniel, John and Reynold and wife, Darylann Archambault; niece Michele and husband, Lyle Pare and several grand nieces/nephews. He also leaves his beloved friend and caregiver, Clinton Hamilton. Fr. Jim was ordained in May 1967 at St. Joseph Cathedral, Hartford, CT. He served as a pastor in several parishes in the Archdiocese of Hartford. He also served as Chaplain at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury, CT. In the mid-1990s Fr. Jim moved to Florida where he served as an Assisting Priest at St. Joseph Church in Bradenton, FL for over 25 years. Looking over his life recently, Fr. Jim could still say that there is nothing he would rather have done than to follow in the footsteps of Jesus and minister with and serve God’s people. A Wake will take place from 2-7PM, Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd St. W, Bradenton. A Mass of the Resurrection will take place at 11AM, Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3100 26th St. W, Bradenton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the St. Vincent de Paul Ministry at St. Joseph’s Church. Condolences www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 22, 2019