James B. Steven "Bumpy" James B. Steven, "Bumpy", age 93. Born April 4, 1926 in Glasgow, Scotland passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 2nd, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida. He is survived by Doris, his wife of 65 years; children, Fran & Gerald Putnam, June & Jim Mallett, and Jamie & Connie Steven; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and siblings, Betty & Alan. James was a Royal Navy WW II Veteran residing in Connecticut from 1952 until his retirement in 1983. He will be remembered for his kindness, great sense of humor, and love for his family; giving us all a blueprint of how to live one's life. A Celebration of Life will be held at Palmetto Presbyterian 1115 10th Ave W. Palmetto, FL at 2pm, September 15th, 2019. Request donations to Tidewell Hospice in lieu of flowers.

James B. Steven "Bumpy" James B. Steven, "Bumpy", age 93. Born April 4, 1926 in Glasgow, Scotland passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 2nd, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida. He is survived by Doris, his wife of 65 years; children, Fran & Gerald Putnam, June & Jim Mallett, and Jamie & Connie Steven; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and siblings, Betty & Alan. James was a Royal Navy WW II Veteran residing in Connecticut from 1952 until his retirement in 1983. He will be remembered for his kindness, great sense of humor, and love for his family; giving us all a blueprint of how to live one's life. A Celebration of Life will be held at Palmetto Presbyterian 1115 10th Ave W. Palmetto, FL at 2pm, September 15th, 2019. Request donations to Tidewell Hospice in lieu of flowers. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 6, 2019

