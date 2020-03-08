Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Breen Ford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Breen Ford James Breen Ford, 106 years old of Bradenton, FL, passed away peacefully at the home of his grandson, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Cibolo, TX. He was born November 22, 1913 in Indianapolis, IN and came to Bradenton, FL in 1976 from Bethlehem, PA. He was a retired Bethlehem Steel worker. He loved making and gifting his Bluebird Bird Houses to many of his family and friends as well as the Bradenton Parks Department. He was also a member of The Roser Community Church on Anna Maria Island. He was predeceased by his wife, Ruth Ford and his great-granddaughter, Cristin Terwilliger of Germansville, PA. He was survived by his daughter Beverly R. Hittinger who also passed away later the same day on January 22, 2020. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Donnalynn Evans, husband, James of Camp Hill, PA., Darcy Kendra, husband, Robert of Northampton, PA., Scott Hittinger, wife, Pamela of Emmaus, PA., Dina Terwilliger, husband, William of Germansville, PA., and Todd Hittinger, wife, Patricia of Cibolo, TX. He is also survived by eleven great-grand-children and three great-great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be at The Roser Community Church in the Chapel on Anna Maria Island on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at noon when he will be interred with his wife, Ruth Ford in The Roser Community Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Roser Community Church 512 Pine Ave. Anna Maria Island, FL 34216.

