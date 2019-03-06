Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James C. "Pill" Carter. View Sign

James C. "Pill" Carter James C. "Pill" Carter, passed away March 1, 2019 at Manatee Memorial Hospital. Jim was born October 30, 1930 in Summit, NJ and moved to Bradenton, FL when he was a child. He is survived by his sister, Carol Ann Driggers, step-daughter, Marie Snyder, step-son James Irvin, Jr., 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, his feline companion, J.C. the Cat, and many nieces and nephews. He is prede- ceased in death by his wife, Louise Carter, his parents, James Clarke Carter, Sr., and Betty Lou Carter, his step-daughter, Susan Keen, and his sisters, Mary Alice Waite and Jeannette Enos. He graduated from Manatee County High School in 1950. He served in the US Navy from 1950-1954. He enjoyed raising money for the Manatee County Boys Club with their yearly Christmas tree sales. Jim was an avid bowler and was in the Florida Bowling Hall of Fame and the Sarasota-Manatee Bowling Hall of Fame. He loved sports and played basketball and softball along with being a softball umpire in Manatee County for over 35 years. He retired from Manatee County Purchasing department in 1993. He attended Palm View First Baptist Church in Palmetto, FL. He loved to golf, play bingo, and enjoying time with his family. A Visitation will be at Groover Funeral Home, 1400 Ellenton Gillette Rd, Ellenton on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 from 5PM-8PM with a Celebration of Life Service on March 7th, 2019 at 11AM. Groover Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mansion Memorial Gardens in Ellenton, FL. Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Manatee County Boys and Girls Club.

James C. "Pill" Carter James C. "Pill" Carter, passed away March 1, 2019 at Manatee Memorial Hospital. Jim was born October 30, 1930 in Summit, NJ and moved to Bradenton, FL when he was a child. He is survived by his sister, Carol Ann Driggers, step-daughter, Marie Snyder, step-son James Irvin, Jr., 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, his feline companion, J.C. the Cat, and many nieces and nephews. He is prede- ceased in death by his wife, Louise Carter, his parents, James Clarke Carter, Sr., and Betty Lou Carter, his step-daughter, Susan Keen, and his sisters, Mary Alice Waite and Jeannette Enos. He graduated from Manatee County High School in 1950. He served in the US Navy from 1950-1954. He enjoyed raising money for the Manatee County Boys Club with their yearly Christmas tree sales. Jim was an avid bowler and was in the Florida Bowling Hall of Fame and the Sarasota-Manatee Bowling Hall of Fame. He loved sports and played basketball and softball along with being a softball umpire in Manatee County for over 35 years. He retired from Manatee County Purchasing department in 1993. He attended Palm View First Baptist Church in Palmetto, FL. He loved to golf, play bingo, and enjoying time with his family. A Visitation will be at Groover Funeral Home, 1400 Ellenton Gillette Rd, Ellenton on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 from 5PM-8PM with a Celebration of Life Service on March 7th, 2019 at 11AM. Groover Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mansion Memorial Gardens in Ellenton, FL. Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Manatee County Boys and Girls Club. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close