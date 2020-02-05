James Cates Jr. James Cates, Jr., aka "Goober", passed away on January 19, 2020 at the young age of 52. He was predeceased by his mother, Doris Parrish and his father, James Cates, Sr. He is survived by two sisters; Anita Casimir and Andrea Cates; special brother-in-law, Sam Casimir; two children, Kayla Cates and James Poe Cates III, three grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was also loved by his extended family and many good friends. Goober was known for his witty and fun sense of humor and his love of singing. A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at Tom Bennett Park at 1:00PM in Bradenton, Florida.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 5, 2020