James Chew

August 17, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - He lost his long battle with pancreatic cancer. Leaves behind his wife, Roxanne of 37 years. The love of his life. He also leaves behind four beautiful children; Rachel of Bradenton, FL (Shawn), Richard (Richie) of Missouri (Jessica), Jamie of Ohio (Jim), JP of Ohio. He has many grandchildren; Kyleigh, Luke, Alyssa, Colton (scooter), Peyton (peanut), Mason, Fowler, Gavin, Shaelyn, and Olivia. Also had step-grandchildren; DeAndre, Ericka, Cayden, Bella, Ava and Lilah. A lot of children called him papa cause he would take them under is wing, which he loved.

He worked in the transformer business for 30 yrs. Worked for Siemens, Magntex and GE. When he retired he was a supervisor. He loved his job.

There where many hobbies he loved to do. Such as coin collecting, guns, fishing, or just being in the country where it was peaceful. He loved his fur babies, Prissy, Abby, Peaches, and Peanut.

His wishes was to be cremated and to have a Celebration of Life later. He will be missed and loved by many more much and always.





