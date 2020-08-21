1/1
James Chew
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Chew
August 17, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - He lost his long battle with pancreatic cancer. Leaves behind his wife, Roxanne of 37 years. The love of his life. He also leaves behind four beautiful children; Rachel of Bradenton, FL (Shawn), Richard (Richie) of Missouri (Jessica), Jamie of Ohio (Jim), JP of Ohio. He has many grandchildren; Kyleigh, Luke, Alyssa, Colton (scooter), Peyton (peanut), Mason, Fowler, Gavin, Shaelyn, and Olivia. Also had step-grandchildren; DeAndre, Ericka, Cayden, Bella, Ava and Lilah. A lot of children called him papa cause he would take them under is wing, which he loved.
He worked in the transformer business for 30 yrs. Worked for Siemens, Magntex and GE. When he retired he was a supervisor. He loved his job.
There where many hobbies he loved to do. Such as coin collecting, guns, fishing, or just being in the country where it was peaceful. He loved his fur babies, Prissy, Abby, Peaches, and Peanut.
His wishes was to be cremated and to have a Celebration of Life later. He will be missed and loved by many more much and always.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 20, 2020
RIP and comfort now Jimmy, my sincerest sympathy to the entire family ❤
heather
Neighbor
August 20, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but its our special memories that help us cope.
Remembering you and your family today and always.
You will be missed by your family and many friends.
May you Rest In Peace.
Trina Hayden
Friend
August 20, 2020
Luv ya Jimmy. RIP. See ya on the other side.
David K. Bugay
Brother
August 20, 2020
Will miss our coffee and long talks! I love you dad
Rachel
Daughter
August 20, 2020
Love and miss you Uncle Jimmy!
Mickie Lovette
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved