James Davis
January 11, 1926 - November 16, 2020
Parrish , Florida - 94, transitioned on November 16, 2020. He was survived by his loving wife Mary Davis; children Marie Davis, and Alvin (Gail) Davis; grandchildren: Aketia Bush, Matthew, Paul and Susan Maple, Kira, Josh, Jeran , Alexis, Jaiden and Aria Davis; sister: Mary Ann Pate and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation is 4-7PM Monday November 23, at Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Burial will be 10AM Tuesday November 24 at Parrish Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home (941)722-4960. Condolences may be given at Westsidefh.com