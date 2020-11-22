1/1
James Davis
1926 - 2020
James Davis
January 11, 1926 - November 16, 2020
Parrish , Florida - 94, transitioned on November 16, 2020. He was survived by his loving wife Mary Davis; children Marie Davis, and Alvin (Gail) Davis; grandchildren: Aketia Bush, Matthew, Paul and Susan Maple, Kira, Josh, Jeran , Alexis, Jaiden and Aria Davis; sister: Mary Ann Pate and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation is 4-7PM Monday November 23, at Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Burial will be 10AM Tuesday November 24 at Parrish Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home (941)722-4960. Condolences may be given at Westsidefh.com


Published in Bradenton Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Westside Funeral Home
NOV
24
Burial
10:00 AM
Parrish Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
