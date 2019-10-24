James Dean "Jay" Emmons, 36, born December 31, 1982, in St. Pete. FL, Died October 21, 2019 in Bradenton FL. He is survived by his mother, Barbara J. Cerutti, Stepfather James R. Weis, Sister Leyla J. Emmons, Fiancee Holly A. Pervis, Daughters Taylor J. Emmons, Kylei D. Q. Emmons, step daughter Morrigan A. Perry, Nephews Wesley J. W. Kirby, Riley J. Wysocki, Niece Gina A. Kirby. All of Bradenton along with many friends. Jay is loved by everyone who knew him. He has touched the lives of so many people. For all who wish to attend, services will be held Friday, October 25th, 2019 at Brown and Sons Funeral Home located at 604 43rd St. W. Bradenton, FL 34209. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to suicide prevention. National Suicide Prevention 1-800-273-8255- Giving up is never the solution, #YouMatter
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 24, 2019