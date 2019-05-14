Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES E. (Jim) BELL Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JAMES E. (Jim) BELL SR. JAMES E. (Jim) BELL SR., 80, of North Port, FL passed away peacefully at his home on October 12, 2018. Born July 13, 1938 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of Robert and Ellen Bell. Jim then moved to Bradenton, Florida with his family in 1976. He was a kind and loving family man that touched the lives of many. Mr. Bell is survived by a son, James E. (Jamie) Bell Jr., (Andrea), and his grandchildren, Amber, Christian, and Liam; all of whom reside in Manatee County. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, and was stationed on the U.S.S. FORRESTAL (CVA-59), proudly being able to say he was a plankowner. Jim will be joined by his recently deceased wife, June. He will be laid to rest at the Sarasota National Cemetery at 9810 SR 72 Sarasota, FL 34241, May 31, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, we would ask donations be made to , on behalf of James Bell Sr.

