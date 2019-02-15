James E. Carraway James E. Carraway 'Jim aka Ja'Mes", Practitioner of Quantum Contemplation of Frivolous Reflection, died February 14, 2019. I did not escape samsara this time; hopefully next time I will attain enlightenment. Please, be respectful and kind to others. Imagine. He is survived by his wife, Margy. Services are private. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Special donations in his honor may be made to SouthEast Guide Dogs, Paws for Patriots. Condolences to www.brownandsons funeral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 15, 2019