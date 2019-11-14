Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James E. Melton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James (Jimbo) Melton passed away November 8th, 2019. He was born in Barnesville Georgia on October 20th, 1924. His parents moved to Sarasota when he was an infant. He grew up in Sarasota Florida and attended Sarasota High School until he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He deployed during WWII to Hawaii, the Philippines, and Japan. He married Mary Shannon Elmore in 1956 at Southside Baptist Church in Bradenton, FL. He was preceded in death by his wife Shan and daughter Jayne Melton who have been laid to rest at Fogertyville Cemetery in Bradenton, FL. He is survived by his son Mark Melton (Lori) of Bradenton, and grandchildren Jessica L. Melton of Arcadia, FL, Captain Kaci Fullerton (US Army), Colorado Springs, CO and Matthew R. Melton of Bradenton, nephews Paul Elmore (Boni) of St. Petersburg, FL and John Elmore (Jan Miller) of Crystal River, FL. Arrangments under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 14, 2019

