James E. Wagner, 85, of Westwood, MA, and Bradenton, FL passed away on June 4, 2019. He is survived by his daughters Joyce A. Wagner of new York, NY and Catherine T. Wagner of Canton, Ny; his sister Dorothy W. Briggs of Weston,Ma; his niece Meredith Wagner; and nephews Reid Wagner, Lowell Briggs, and Martin Joyce; as well as, his best friends and partner Dorothy Frost of Bradenton, FL. he is preceded in death by his wife Theresa A. Wagner; his brother William L. Wagner of Grantham, NH; and parents William and Dorothy Wagner of Springfield, MA, and Laconia, NH. A celebration to honor Jim's life will be held at Woodland Golf Club in Auburndale, MA, on Tuesday June 25th at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 12, 2019
