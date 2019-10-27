James Edward "Jim" Whitfield James Edward "Jim" Whitfield, age 74, of Brooksville, FL formerly of Bradenton, FL died at home on Friday, October 11, 2019. Jim graduated Manatee High School in 1962. Jim served in the United States Army for 3 years then graduated USF in 1971. Jim is survived by his present wife, Janet Whitfield (Bowyer) and his children; Lisa Michelle "Shelley" Booth, Scott Ernest Whitfied, and Chad Edward Whitfield. Granddaughters; Hannah Booth, Emily Booth, Hailey Whitfield and Madelyn Whitfield. Step children; Donya Ethridge and Jimmy Khalaf. Jim is also survived by his former wife Linda Wellwood Whitfield of 28 years. Please join us for a Celebration of his Life on November 3rd from 1pm to 4pm. Military Honors @ 1:30pm it will be held in Brooksville. Call, email, or text his family for details!
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 27, 2019