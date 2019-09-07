“Jim” Baker, 84, of Bradenton passed away Sept. 5, 2019. Born in Altoona, PA, he moved to Bradenton, FL from Hyattsville, MD. An Army veteran of the Korean War-era (Spec4), Jim taught geography and history in Montgomery County, MD for 30 years and was an active member of the Cortez Road Baptist Church. He supported many missionaries and charitable causes. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Ella F. “Susie” Baker; parents Rev. Howard and Hazel Baker; brothers, Gayle and his wife Ida Baker, Rev. Claire C. and his wife Anne Baker and Ray H. and his wife Shirley Baker; sisters Jane Baker and infant Phyllis Baker. Survivors include daughter, Bethany and her husband, Gary Theilman of Brandon, MS and Grandson Evan Theilman; sister-in-law Gloria Baker of Loysburg, PA; honorary siblings Helen & Preston True, Chuck & Susan Strongman; and nephews, nieces, cousins and friends worldwide. Memorial services will be at Cortez Road Baptist Church in Bradenton, FL on Sunday, 9/8/19 at 2:00 PM. A commitment service and burial will be at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery in MD at a later date. Flowers or donations to the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi (601-957-7878 -msdiabetes.org). Condolences may be given at www.GriffithCline.com.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 7, 2019