James Harold "Lefty" Williams
August 24, 2020
Manatee County, Florida - James Harold "Lefty" Williams, 92, a lifelong resident of Manatee County, FL passed away August 24, 2020. He was a graduate of Manatee High School Class of 1947, where he excelled in football, basketball and baseball. He worked 30 years for Florida Power & Light, he loved to watch sports and was an avid fisherman and bowler.
He is predeceased by his parents, William Harold and Mary (Smith) Williams; his wife, Bette (Sierra); brothers; Billy and Edwin and sister, Doris. He is survived by his sons; James Alan Williams of Tampa, FL and Myles Harold Williams of Columbia, SC; sisters; Joyce and Dorothy; granddaughter, Brianna Gordon and great-grandchildren, Avery and Landry Gordon.
There will be no local Services at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch www.islandturtlewatch.com in his name. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.




Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 30, 2020.
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Memories & Condolences
August 28, 2020
He was a good man. Him and grandma Dorothy used to get onto me growing up about bitting my nails. He always had words of wisdom. He will be missed. Rip uncle Harold.
Jennifer Johnson
Family
August 28, 2020
Rip Uncle. Tell Granny I miss her.
Janet Bell (weldon)
Family
August 26, 2020
Our sincere condolences to family and friends of our Bradenton High School Class of 1947 Alumnus

Manatee High Alumni Association
Manatee High Alumni Association
