James Harold "Lefty" Williams
August 24, 2020
Manatee County, Florida - James Harold "Lefty" Williams, 92, a lifelong resident of Manatee County, FL passed away August 24, 2020. He was a graduate of Manatee High School Class of 1947, where he excelled in football, basketball and baseball. He worked 30 years for Florida Power & Light, he loved to watch sports and was an avid fisherman and bowler.
He is predeceased by his parents, William Harold and Mary (Smith) Williams; his wife, Bette (Sierra); brothers; Billy and Edwin and sister, Doris. He is survived by his sons; James Alan Williams of Tampa, FL and Myles Harold Williams of Columbia, SC; sisters; Joyce and Dorothy; granddaughter, Brianna Gordon and great-grandchildren, Avery and Landry Gordon.
There will be no local Services at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch www.islandturtlewatch.com
in his name. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
.