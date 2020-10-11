1/
James "Gregg" Hopkins
1948 - 2020
James "Gregg" Hopkins
July 2, 1948 - October 7, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - James Gregory Hopkins, aka Gregg, of Bradenton, Florida, went to be with his Lord, October 7, 2020. Formerly of Marietta, Georgia,
Gregg is survived by his loving wife, Madeline "Lynn" Hopkins, his children; Matt McHugh, Maria Hopkins-Snider, Victor Hopkins, Elena Hopkins, and Bryan Hopkins, his brother, Barry Hopkins and his sister, Marilyn Hopkins. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristin Hopkins and grandson, Jake McHugh and his sister, Ruthanne Hopkins-Pittman. Gregg was the very very proud GrandPa to thirteen grandchildren.
Always the salesman, Gregg started his career in the packaging industry at it's inception 39 years ago. He was a Sales Rep, District Manager, owned his own company, Stretchtec, and was still employed as a Manufacturers Rep for Wulftec Int. at the time of his death.
Gregg was an accomplished man. He graduated from Cherry Hill High School in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. He earned his Master's Degree from Xavier University, a Private Pilots License, a Captain's License and a double black belt in Choi Kwon Do.
Gregg's loves were his family, his work, his cars and traveling, especially to his beloved beach house on Harbor Island, SC. The epitome of the "good guy" he made friends wherever he would travel. Gregg was always ready with a smile and a pun. His generosity and quick wit will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like for you to make a donation to Gregg's favorite charity, Clancy's Irish Pub's Shamrock Shiver Plunge, The Caring for Children's Charities, P. O. Box 4193, Sarasota, Florida 34230.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00PM with Services commencing at 4:00PM at Shannon Funeral Homes Westview Chapel, 5610 Manatee Avenue W. Bradenton, FL 34209.
Online condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com



Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Homes, P.A.
OCT
12
Service
04:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Homes, P.A.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Homes, P.A.
5610 Manatee Avenue West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 746-2111
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 9, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Billy Laich
Neighbor
October 9, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Patty Laich Edens
Neighbor
