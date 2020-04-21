James L. Todd James L. "Jim" Todd was born in Dayton, Ohio September 18, 1952 to James H. and Muriel Todd. He departed this world on April 18, 2020. Jim grew up in the Dayton/Englewood, Ohio area graduating from Northmont High School in 1970. He went on to college and graduated from University of Dayton Law school. He spent most of his adult life in the Bradenton, Florida area. He was a great fan of baseball and other sports and was actively involved in the training camp and employees of the Pittsburg Pirates baseball team. He had many friends and acquaintances with the team and others in his community and had a deep love and compassion for his dachshund dogs. In 2017 he developed cancer and fought a long fight before it finally took him, He was moved to Ohio in his last week to be with his family of which they were blessed by his presence. He was preceded in death by his best friend, Belinda Mills. His final bodily resting place until the resurrection is in the Oakland Cemetery outside of Gettysburg Ohio. Funeral services in care of Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home. For more information go to www.stockerfraley.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 21, 2020.