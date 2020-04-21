James L. "Jim" Todd
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James L. Todd James L. "Jim" Todd was born in Dayton, Ohio September 18, 1952 to James H. and Muriel Todd. He departed this world on April 18, 2020. Jim grew up in the Dayton/Englewood, Ohio area graduating from Northmont High School in 1970. He went on to college and graduated from University of Dayton Law school. He spent most of his adult life in the Bradenton, Florida area. He was a great fan of baseball and other sports and was actively involved in the training camp and employees of the Pittsburg Pirates baseball team. He had many friends and acquaintances with the team and others in his community and had a deep love and compassion for his dachshund dogs. In 2017 he developed cancer and fought a long fight before it finally took him, He was moved to Ohio in his last week to be with his family of which they were blessed by his presence. He was preceded in death by his best friend, Belinda Mills. His final bodily resting place until the resurrection is in the Oakland Cemetery outside of Gettysburg Ohio. Funeral services in care of Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home. For more information go to www.stockerfraley.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved