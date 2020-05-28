James M. Kaull James M. Kaull, 54, Bradenton, FL passed away May 23, 2020. Born in Bethpage, NY he moved to Bradenton, FL in 1994 from Tampa, FL and he was a Catholic. He was a Sergeant for the Bradenton Police Department for the past 17 years. He worked for the Manatee County Sheriff's Office from 1994 to 2001. His hobbies included camping, hiking, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Myung of Bradenton, FL; daughter, Ivy of Bradenton, FL; mother, Barbara Stein of Brooksville, FL; brother, Vinny (Rachel) Greco of Tampa, FL; sisters; Peggy (Greg) McKenna of Denver, NC and Pattie (John) Lynch of Springhill, FL; nieces; Carly, Krista, and Heather; nephew, Cody; great- niece, Isabelle Feltner and great-nephew, Frank Burns. A Celebration of Life will be 2:00PM, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Kingdom Life Christian Church, 3700 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34207. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Jimmy was a devoted husband, father and family man. He loved being connected to nature, the outdoors and his brothers in blue. His legacy will forever live on in our family. Condolences may be made to www.brown andsonsfuneral.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 28, 2020.