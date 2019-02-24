James M. Small

James M. Small James M. Small, 88, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on February 18, 2019 in Braden- ton, Fla. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Thelma Beavers Small; son, Jerry (Karen) Small; daughter, Janet (Don) Shoup; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, James E. and daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Small. A Private Memorial will be held.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 24, 2019
