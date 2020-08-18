James M. Whalen
July 1, 1942 - August 3, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - James Michael Whalen, 78, passed away on Monday, August 3rd, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. James was Born on July 1, 1942, in Springfield, IL and moved to Cape Coral, Florida in January of 1991 from Westerville, OH to pursue his passion for costal fishing and diving. He had served as a Certified Public Accountant, Co-Owner, and President of the accounting firm, Whalen & Company in Worthington, OH.
Jim served 6 years in the Ohio National Guard through the buddy system with his brother, Jedd Whalen during the Vietnam Era.
He was an active member of the community through the Columbus Academy Alumni – Class of 1960, Little Turtle Country Club, Cypress Creek Country Club, Bradenton Country Club, and a passionate Ohio State Football Fan. OH-IO!
Throughout his life, Jim was an outdoorsman, craftsmen, corvette enthusiast, artist, and family man. He enjoyed golfing, fishing with his family in the Florida Keys, and hunting wild game with his closest friends. He was known for his clever sense of humor, incredible stories of adventure and mischief, his thoughtful mind and tender heart, his passion for knowledge, but most of all; his unwavering love of family and friends.
Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Michelle T. Whalen; daughters; Kim Tramuta, Peggy Hemmer, and Taylor Stringer; brother, Jedd Whalen; sister, Maggie Dahl; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Cam Whalen; mother, Geraldine L. Whalen; and father, Elmer J. Whalen.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date for his family and friends. He will be laid to rest at Blendon Central Cemetery in Westerville, OH.
Arrangements under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes Town Chapel. Condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com