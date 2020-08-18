1/1
James M. Whalen
1942 - 2020
James M. Whalen
July 1, 1942 - August 3, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - James Michael Whalen, 78, passed away on Monday, August 3rd, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. James was Born on July 1, 1942, in Springfield, IL and moved to Cape Coral, Florida in January of 1991 from Westerville, OH to pursue his passion for costal fishing and diving. He had served as a Certified Public Accountant, Co-Owner, and President of the accounting firm, Whalen & Company in Worthington, OH.
Jim served 6 years in the Ohio National Guard through the buddy system with his brother, Jedd Whalen during the Vietnam Era.
He was an active member of the community through the Columbus Academy Alumni – Class of 1960, Little Turtle Country Club, Cypress Creek Country Club, Bradenton Country Club, and a passionate Ohio State Football Fan. OH-IO!
Throughout his life, Jim was an outdoorsman, craftsmen, corvette enthusiast, artist, and family man. He enjoyed golfing, fishing with his family in the Florida Keys, and hunting wild game with his closest friends. He was known for his clever sense of humor, incredible stories of adventure and mischief, his thoughtful mind and tender heart, his passion for knowledge, but most of all; his unwavering love of family and friends.
Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Michelle T. Whalen; daughters; Kim Tramuta, Peggy Hemmer, and Taylor Stringer; brother, Jedd Whalen; sister, Maggie Dahl; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Cam Whalen; mother, Geraldine L. Whalen; and father, Elmer J. Whalen.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date for his family and friends. He will be laid to rest at Blendon Central Cemetery in Westerville, OH.
Arrangements under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes Town Chapel. Condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com



Published in Bradenton Herald from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Homes, PA
1015 14th St. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 746-2111
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
August 17, 2020
Jim was my first accountant over 40 years ago
We noth lost sons in car accidents about the same time. That created a special bond. I know Jim has been reunited with Cam and my son Danny. Mixhelle, please accept my hartfelt consoldence. Contact me if you fell the need to discuss the losses we have endured.
Dan longo
Friend
August 17, 2020
Remember jim well as my first accountant. We both lost boys to car accidents around yhe same time.
Yhat created a special bond. My heart goes out to Michalle
May Jim rest in peace
Dan longo
Friend
August 16, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
PETER HAINES
August 16, 2020
Michelle, I saw this sad news in the paper. I’m so sorry for your loss. I hope you and your family are doing well during this difficult time.
Stephanie Siemers Bloemer
Stephanie Siemers Bloemer
August 16, 2020
Dear Jedd and Betsy. Thinking of u today as I read of Jim’s passing. Jedd, my sincere sympathy to u at the loss of your brother. But I remember all the good times especially when the firm was small and we worked and yes played together. I hope u will draw on all those good memories and find them comforting. With my love, Peggy
Peggy Foster
Coworker
August 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ellen & Wilson Keene
Neighbor
