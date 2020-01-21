Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Michael (Mikey) Willis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Michael (Mikey) Willis James Michael (Mikey) Willis of Bradenton, FL passed on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 he was 34 years old. He was the loving son of Amanda and David Willis of Bradenton, FL. He is survived by his loving girlfriend of 12 years, Summer Dean and their two year old twins, Camron and Conor Willis and Dominick and Alex. He is the big brother of Lindsey, Holly, Stephanie and Casey Willis of Bradenton, FL. He is also survived by his grandparents, Diane Mayle, Wanda Moskowitz, and Willie Willis. He will forever be in our hearts and our gift to him and his gift to us will be a celebration of his life and his love. Mikey was an organ donor and our hope is his passing will give life to others.

