James Moreland III January 28, 1945 - February 9, 2020 James Moreland III, 75, of Ellenton, FL, formerly of Sarasota, FL passed away on February 9, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00PM-9:00PM on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 11:00AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Mary M.B. Church, 11801 Erie Ed, Parrish, FL 34219. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home. He was the owner of James Moreland A/C Company. James leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Stephanie Moreland; daughters; Carla Moreland, Rhonda Williams, Cindy Allen, and Regina Moreland; step-daughters; Shardae Bunche and Sommer Brooks; mother, Ruby Moreland; sister, Candace Cannon; brothers; Milton Moreland, Larry Moreland, and Ted Moreland; ten grand-children and twelve great-grandchildren.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
