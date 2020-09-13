1/1
James Myers
1941 - 2020
September 5, 1941 - September 2, 2020
Bradenton , FL - Jim passed away, after a brief battle with cancer and was received into the Lord's arms peacefully. He is survived by his loving wife, Jan Van Buren Myers and their children; Tracey, Steve (Kim) and Brian. He'll be missed by his grandchildren; Katie, Abby, Drew and Ben along with his great-grandson, Carter. His death is preceded by his parents, Marvin & Blanche, as well as his step-dad, Ted and sister, Kaye. Jim is survived by his loving sister, Susie (Mike) and his niece, Traci and nephews, Chuck (Sara) and Brian, along with many great-nieces and nephews.
As a proud graduate of Ohio State, Jim was known as a "foodie" and enjoyed a lifelong career devoted to hospitality and serving up curated menu's of delicious food. He and Jan owned Al Smith's Restaurant in Toledo, OH for 6 years.
He was known for his loud belly laugh, zany humor and being an avid Buckeye fan. He retired in Bradenton, FL after many years of devotion to his work.
A Celebration of Life (Socially Distanced) Service will be held at First Church of the Nazarene, 1616 59th St. West, Bradenton, FL 34209 on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
Jim's family also wishes to thank members of the Van Buren, Stoffel and Kelley family, along with many of their community and church friends, for their ongoing love and support.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
First Church of the Nazarene
