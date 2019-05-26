Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James N. Gillette. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James N. Gillette James N. Gillette, 80, Bradenton, FL passed away May 24, 2019. Born in Allegan, MI, he moved to Bradenton, FL in 1996 from Chicago, IL and he attended Palma Sola Presbyterian Church. A Veteran of the US Army, he loved target shooting, boating, gardening, and he was fascinated with cowboys. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren all of whom he was very proud of. He is predeceased by his parents, George and Dorothy (Daily) Gillette and his son, Jeff; he is survived by his wife, Marilynn of Bradenton, FL; son, Steven of Bradenton, FL; daughter, Nancy (Tom) Dahlen of Grays Lake, IL; sister, Patricia Newnum of South Haven, MI and four grandchildren, Jim, Tom, Ariana and Teagan. Services will be private for the family. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. or the . Condolences may be made to

James N. Gillette James N. Gillette, 80, Bradenton, FL passed away May 24, 2019. Born in Allegan, MI, he moved to Bradenton, FL in 1996 from Chicago, IL and he attended Palma Sola Presbyterian Church. A Veteran of the US Army, he loved target shooting, boating, gardening, and he was fascinated with cowboys. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren all of whom he was very proud of. He is predeceased by his parents, George and Dorothy (Daily) Gillette and his son, Jeff; he is survived by his wife, Marilynn of Bradenton, FL; son, Steven of Bradenton, FL; daughter, Nancy (Tom) Dahlen of Grays Lake, IL; sister, Patricia Newnum of South Haven, MI and four grandchildren, Jim, Tom, Ariana and Teagan. Services will be private for the family. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. or the . Condolences may be made to www.brownadsonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.