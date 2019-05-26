James N. Gillette James N. Gillette, 80, Bradenton, FL passed away May 24, 2019. Born in Allegan, MI, he moved to Bradenton, FL in 1996 from Chicago, IL and he attended Palma Sola Presbyterian Church. A Veteran of the US Army, he loved target shooting, boating, gardening, and he was fascinated with cowboys. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren all of whom he was very proud of. He is predeceased by his parents, George and Dorothy (Daily) Gillette and his son, Jeff; he is survived by his wife, Marilynn of Bradenton, FL; son, Steven of Bradenton, FL; daughter, Nancy (Tom) Dahlen of Grays Lake, IL; sister, Patricia Newnum of South Haven, MI and four grandchildren, Jim, Tom, Ariana and Teagan. Services will be private for the family. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. or the . Condolences may be made to www.brownadsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 26, 2019