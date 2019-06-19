James O. Wolfe James O. Wolfe, 91, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on June 14, 2019. Jim was born July 12, 1927 in Tazewell, Tennessee. Jim was a Veteran of the United States Air Force, he retried from the printing business after 40 years of Service with The Shopping Guide. Jim is survived by loving wife of 68 years Wanda Cooper Wolfe; daughter, Terri of Sarasota, FL; sons: Jamie and wife, Dawn of Myakka City, FL, and Daryl and wife, Jennifer of Bradenton, FL; sisters: Anne Dunsmore, Bobbie Barton, and Louise Brown, and sister-in-law, Sylvia Gore all of Bradenton, FL; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends. A Private Family Graveside held at Skyway Memorial 5200 US Highway 19th N. Palmetto, FL 34221. Online condolences at www.sky waymemorial.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 19, 2019