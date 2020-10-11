James "Jim" Patrick McCloy
October 5, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - James "Jim" Patrick McCloy of Bradenton, Florida, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on October 5, 2020. He had celebrated 86 years of life this year. Jim was born on March 2, 1934 in Havertown, Pennsylvania to Daniel and Christine (Keane) McCloy.
He is survived by his sister, Eileen Thompson and is predeceased by his sister, Sister Peggy McCloy and brother, Daniel McCloy. Jim married the love of his life Florence "Connie" Bogacz in 1961 and celebrated 59 years of marriage this year. Their Catholic faith was the cornerstone of their marriage.
Jim joined the United States Army in 1954, served two tours of duty and was proud to serve his country. He retired in 1974, as a Lieutenant Colonel after twenty years of service. While in the U.S. Army, he completed his Master of Science in Industrial Management from Georgia Tech in 1972. Jim loved being a Rambling Wreck from Georgia Tech. After the completion of his master's degree, the family moved to Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas where Jim taught at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College. When Jim retired from the Army, the family moved back to Atlanta where he worked for Georgia Power as Manager of Corporate Planning for 14 years. Upon retiring from Georgia Power, Jim and Connie moved to Florida. The climate was perfect for Jim to enjoy plenty of time on the golf course and listen to Dixieland jazz at his favorite venues.
Jim is survived by his wife, Connie; daughters; Dr. Cindi Bossart and Lisa Lindsay and her husband, Mark Lindsay; grandsons; Jeremiah Welch and his wife, Tanner Welch; and Jackson Lindsay; granddaughter, Avery Lindsay and great grandchild, Raelynn Welch. His daughter, Pamela Welch predeceases him. Nothing made Jim happier than being with his family, playing golf, watching sports on TV and most importantly being with his bride.
A Service with Military Honors will be held at a future date a Sarasota National Cemetery. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Bradenton for the amazing care and compassion they provided over the last several months. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
.