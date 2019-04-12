Obituary Guest Book View Sign

James "Jim" Pietarila James "Jim" Pietarila, age 63, of Bradenton, FL, died unexpectedly in a car accident Monday morning, April 8, 2019 in Palmetto, FL. He was a well loved man by everyone that knew him and we will miss him greatly. Jim was born in Aberdeen, Maryland on May 26, 1955 to his mother, Ruth (Weiss) Pietarila and father, Niilo Pietarila. He was the youngest of three boys. His brothers are William 'Bill' Pietarila of Ocoee, FL and John Pietarila of Kissimmee, FL. At the age of three, Jim moved with his family to Kissimmee, FL after a short stay in Africa where his Dad served there in the Army. Jim attended Highlands Elementary, Osceola Jr. High and Osceola High School where he played football, baseball and basketball and later picked up a love for running marathons. Jim is a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. At the age of 24 he served a two year mission in Los Angeles, CA. After returning from his mission, he married Heather McKinney in the Washington, DC Temple on March 15, 1983. They had six children, James, Jeremy, Krystine, Justin, Holly and Megan and have been married for 36 years with now nine grandchildren. His service to his church also included being a Boy Scout leader and serving in multiple teaching positions in the youth programs and adult organizations. Jim will be most remembered for leading a Christ-like life centered on serving others. He was humble, positive, up-lifting and an obedient example to all those around him. Jim always gave of his time to those in need. His passions included camping, hiking, sports (especially local football and the University of Miami) and barbecuing on the grill. He loved his family and friends deeply and had the kindest of hearts. He gave all he had to those around him. A Visitation for Jim will be held from 6:00-7:00PM, with a Memorial Service to follow at 7:00PM, Friday, April 12th, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3400 Cortez Road West Bradenton, FL 34210. A Graveside Service for Jim will be 1:00PM, Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at Orlando Memorial Gardens, 5264 Ingram Road, Apopka, FL 32703. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to

604 43rd Street West

Bradenton , FL 34209

604 43rd Street West
Bradenton , FL 34209
(941) 758-7788 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 12, 2019

